Carson City’s Favero to compete in Distinguished Young Women National Finals | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson City's Juliet Favero will travel to Mobile, Ala., on Sunday, June 18 to participate in the 60th Distinguished Young Women National Finals to be held June 29, 30 and July 1 at the Mobile Civic Center Theater. Favero is one of 51 participants competing for thousands of dollars in cash scholarships and the opportunity to represent the program as the Distinguished Young Woman of America for 2017.

Following her selection as the Distinguished Young Woman of Nevada, Favero began preparations for the National Finals competition, which will include five categories of evaluation: scholastics (25 percent), interview (25 percent), fitness (15 percent), talent (20 percent) and self-expression (15 percent). During her two weeks in Mobile, Favero will participate in team building activities, complete community service projects, interact with the Gulf Coast community through various events and engage in many hours of rehearsal in preparation for the three-night scholarship competition.

"These young women have shown a work ethic and demonstrated commitment to being leaders in the areas of scholarship, leadership and talent," said Kendra Haskins, executive director for Distinguished Young Women. "We know the future is in good hands with these dedicated young ladies."

If selected as the program's overall winner, Favero will spend the next year representing Distinguished Young Women across the country through various appearances and promoting the program's national outreach initiative of "Be Your Best Self." The outreach program is designed to combat major issues facing children today including childhood obesity and high school drop out rates, as well as encourage young people to take an active interest in their communities through service. The outreach program consists of five elements — Be Healthy, Be Involved, Be Studious, Be Ambitious and Be Responsible.

Favero is a 2017 graduate of Carson High School and the daughter of Nicholas and Larisa Favero.

To view the live webcast of the Distinguished Young Women National Finals, visit http://www.DistinguishedYW.org on Thursday – Sat., June 29 – July 1 at 5 p.m. To see photos of participants during their time in Mobile, visit http://www.fpvision.com.