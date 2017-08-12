Carson City’s Lompa Ranch on board agenda | NevadaAppeal.com

The Board of Supervisors on Thursday will decide whether to approve a development agreement for Lompa Ranch that includes land put aside for a new elementary school and fire mitigation fees for a new fire station or equipment.

The agreement outlines requirements for the 251-acre project. In March, the board approved a tentative subdivision for phase 1, which consists of 189 single-family houses to be built by Ryder Homes on 44.5 acres of the site.

The agreement calls for a minimum 10-acre site for a new school, preferably "located on the west side of Interstate 580, central to the project site near the current terminus of Robinson Street," which must be made available before the 700th residential certificate of occupancy is issued.

The agreement also calls for fees to fund fire services, including a $1,000 fee per dwelling unit and $1 per square foot of industrial, commercial or lodging facilities.

The city reserves the right to use the fees to offset costs of other needed services and builders can work with the Carson City Fire Department to add improvements that could reduce the fee.

The board will also hear several items concerning property on Randell Drive owned by the Nevada Builders Alliance. The property is zoned Neighborhood Business and the NBA once used the building on it for an office but now would like to lease it to a childcare facility.

Recommended Stories For You

The matter has been back and forth between the Planning Commission and the board, which will first decide whether to approve a planned unit development recommended by the commission that would allow several types of businesses but exclude childcare businesses.

The supervisors will also hear on first reading an ordinance to amend code on nuisances and to add, among other things, property manager as responsible for allowing a nuisance, which is a misdemeanor; appoint a member to the Carson City Visitors Bureau board; and hold a public hearing, as required by law, before issuing $6 million in sewer bonds.

The Board of Supervisors meets at 8:30 a.m in the Sierra Room, Carson City Community Center, 851 E. William St.