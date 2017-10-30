Carson City’s Vintage property back on the market

The 80-acre site for Vintage at Kings Canyon is back on the market, but it's unclear if the controversial development is dead.

"We anticipate Vince (Scott) will close escrow, but the family wanted the property on the market in the meantime," said Patricia Clark, a broker with Coldwell Banker Select Real Estate who's representing the property's sellers, Andersen Family Associates.

Vince Scott is the developer who last year went through a long and contentious public process for approval to build an over-55 community there, including 212 houses, two facilities for assisted and independent living, a clubhouse and some commercial business space.

The Carson City Board of Supervisors in December approved the tentative planned unit development (PUD), which included a zoning map amendment to rezone a 5.6-acre portion of it for mixed use. The board also removed a condition recommended by the Planning Commission requiring an age-restricted development.

Since then, Scott has been raising money for the project and continues to do so, said Bruce Robertson, NAI Alliance, who represents the developer on the land deal.

The westside property, off Mountain Street and Ormsby Boulevard and known as Andersen Ranch, is listed for $16.5 million.

Recommended Stories For You

Even if the deal with Scott falls through, a different buyer could develop a project like Vintage.

"The purchaser would get all the approval rights to develop the property subject to the same conditions as the original developer," said Lee Plemel, director, Community Development.

Alternatively, a new buyer could try to amend the PUD through the same public process or withdraw the PUD application altogether and develop the property as it's currently zoned, which is a mix of single-family, one-acre, and 12,000 and 6,000 square-foot lots.

The property is one of the last, large infill spaces available for development in Carson City.

From the start, the Vintage project faced vociferous criticism from nearby residents, who filled public rooms by the hundreds to testify in opposition to it.