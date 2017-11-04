Carson City’s Water Resource Reclamation Facility to have ribbon cutting

The wraps are coming off Carson City's Water Resource Reclamation Facility construction.

A ribbon cutting Nov. 8 at 9 a.m. will mark the completion of the first phase of the plant's rehabilitation project.

K.G. Walters Construction and Q&D Construction recently completed the $30 million project a year ahead of schedule.

The main piece of that work was construction of a bioreactor to replace a 30 year-old aeration pond and trickling filters that were meant to be temporary solutions.

The second phase is expected to go out to bid in the spring, start construction in June and be completed in 14 months.

The $9.72 million second phase will rehab or replace if necessary four clarifiers and cover the headworks, which is the main source of any odor that emanates from the plant.

The Nov. 8 ribbon cutting is open to the public and will take place at the plant located at 3320 E. 5th St.

For more information, call Public Works at 887-2355.