Carson district to lift shooting restrictions Oct. 1

The fire danger level has been dropping due to recent moisture and cooler temperatures so the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest's Carson Ranger District will lift its temporary shooting restriction on Oct. 1.

Licensed hunters are always allowed to hunt on the district in accordance with state and federal laws and regulations.

"We want to thank the public for their willingness to avoid recreational shooting on the district during the hot, dry summer months," said Carson District Ranger Irene Davidson. "I am happy to say there were no shooting-related fires started on the district once the restriction was put in place. This helped protect our natural resources, as well as surrounding communities."

The Carson Ranger District encompasses more than 400,000 acres on the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest in Nevada (136,232 acres) and California (270,208 acres). The district includes 330,000 acres of urban interface area west of the Reno-Sparks area, Carson City, Minden, and Gardnerville in Nevada and more remote rural areas in eastern California.

“I would also like to remind folks that just because the district got some moisture, it does not mean the fire danger has completely abated. We urge everyone to continue to use caution when recreating on public lands.”



— Irene DavidsonCarson District Ranger

"I would also like to remind folks that just because the district got some moisture, it does not mean the fire danger has completely abated," added Davidson. "We urge everyone to continue to use caution when recreating on public lands."

Recommended Stories For You

Below are a few target shooting safety tips:

Know the weather conditions and fire restrictions before heading to public land to target shoot. Also, refrain from shooting during hot, dry, and windy conditions, especially on Red Flag Warning days.

While shooting, have a five-gallon bucket of water or 2.5-pound, fully-charged fire extinguisher readily available to put out a fire if one starts.

Bring a shovel. Use the shovel to dig a trench around targets before shooting to ensure any fire caused by sparks can be easily contained.

Place targets on dirt or gravel areas clear of vegetation. Placing a target in dry grass increases the risk of fire. Signs, kiosks, buildings, and plants are never targets.

Only shoot into a solid backstop.

Don't shoot trash and remove spent cartridges. Trash like old couches and TVs can often be found illegally dumped on public lands, but can be dangerous fire hazards when shot.

Be aware ammunition can start fires under the right conditions. To avoid a chance of sparking, don't use solid copper, steel-core, or steel-jacketed ammunition and always avoid shooting in dry fuels or rocky areas.

Fireworks, exploding targets, and incendiary or tracer ammo are prohibited on public lands.

Park your vehicle away from dry grass. While it may not seem like a hazard, the hot undercarriage of a car or truck can easily create enough heat to ignite the grass.

Please shoot responsibly, clean up after shooting to "Leave No Trace" (https://lnt.org/) and "Tread Lightly" on public land (https://www.treadlightly.org/).