Carson High competes in blood drive competition

High schools across Northern Nevada are competing for a cash prize of $3,000 to put toward their education with an annual blood donation challenge — and if the community pitches in, there's a good chance Carson High School may reign as champions again.

Last year, CHS won the United Blood Services High School Challenge championship, according to Donor Recruitment Representative Mai Nguyen. The cash prize is presented based on participation of blood donors at each drive throughout the school year.

This year, the goal is to get at least 176 donors to participate in order for CHS to win another year.

Nguyen said Bishop, Douglas, Elko, Reno, and Spanish Spring High Schools are in competition with CHS to win the title. She said Wooster High School usually wins, but CHS knocked it out of lead in donations last year.

Many of the contributions were made possible by math teacher and National Honor Society advisor Brian Branch, as his NHS students heavily promote the drive.

He said CHS is one the leading schools in Northern Nevada for years in putting on successful blood drives.

"I think it's very important that high school students learn the importance of giving back to their community and helping people in need," he said. "It helps build character and empathy."

Although this is a competition focused on the schools, the community is encouraged to donate blood to help their local school win the cash prize. Nguyen said the challenge is, however, those who already donated blood weeks ago for the Las Vegas shooting will have to wait, as it's too soon for the body to donate again.

But for those who didn't get a chance to donate earlier this month, it will still make a difference.

"We take great pride in our blood drives," Branch said. "With the tragedy in Las Vegas, now more than ever is the time to donate blood. We really need the support of Carson High School students, parents and faculty and the Carson City community."

The blood drive will be held Oct. 25 from 7:30 a.m.-5 p.m. inside of the CHS main gymnasium.