Carson High grad to focus on teen dating violence in TEDx talk

Briana Neben, 24, is among many associated with Northern Nevada communities: she holds multiple titles from the Miss America Organization, currently serves on the board of Court Appointed Special Advocates, and is a passionate advocate for volunteer groups promoting violence-free environments.

But next month, Neben will accomplish another goal she's dreamed of: to speak at TEDxCarson City Oct. 13.

"After my first rehearsal, I was laughing because I'm so excited," she said. "To be on a little red dot was exhilarating and it's exciting to be doing it in Carson City. TED talks are my favorite pastimes."

As the Carson High School graduate is passionate about creating change, on top of representing CASA as board secretary and an advocate for South Lake Tahoe's Live Violence Free program, her topic focuses on teen dating violence.

"I'm using my experiences through my talk to get people to watch out for it," she said. "I hope it will promote prevention and spread awareness. I went through it during my teen years."

At TEDx community talks, most speakers follow a common theme. This year's theme is The Agora to symbolize the "heart of the city," where people gather and discuss ideas.

Neben said those who plan to attend should come with an open mind and be ready to feel motivated.

"I'm just really excited to give back to Carson City in other ways it has given to me," she said.

Neben is studying social work at the University of Nevada, Reno.

At 22, she was elected as CASA board president and held that position for two years.

She also completed volunteer training in 2015 with Advocates to End Domestic Violence and Sexual Assault Response Advocates.

She was Miss Carson City in 2015, and Miss Lake Tahoe in 2016. Earlier this year, she was named as Miss Douglas County.

TEDxCarson City is Oct. 13 in the Performance Hall at the Brewery Arts Center, 511 W. King St. Opening remarks begin at 9:30 a.m.

Tickets can be purchased at tedxcarsoncity.com.