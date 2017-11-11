Carson High Holiday Craft Fair coming up

When: Nov. 17, 5-8 p.m. and Nov. 18, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

What: Carson High School Holiday Craft Fair, featuring 121 vendors, raffles, silent auction, Santa Claus and more

The Carson High School Holiday Craft Fair may be busier than ever this year.

The annual fair now in its 23rd year was cited in Expedia's recent listing of the best American towns for holiday shopping.

"With … the Carson High School Holiday Craft Fair on Nov. 17-18 you could have all your shopping taken care of before December even rolls around — imagine that!" read the travel site's listing on Carson City.

It's hard to imagine the fair being busier than last year.

"We had 800 people through the door in the first hour," said Cathy Barbie, president and craft fair coordinator, Carson High School Holiday Craft Fair Association.

Barbie, who makes fabric-covered scrapbooks, will be one of 121 vendors at this year's event who are selling everything from jewelry, ceramics and crocheted items to paintings, photography, soaps and toffee.

The fair will include 12 new booths, a new silent auction and an outdoor ice cream vendor.

And, of course, Santa Claus will be on hand for photographs.

The fair raises money for scholarships for college-bound seniors as well as for the high school's many clubs.

In 2016, for example, fair proceeds funded $6,150 in 22 scholarships, which are sent directly to a student's future school, and $9,170 in stipends to 35 Carson High School clubs, including cheerleaders, choir, culinary arts, and various sports.

Students apply for the scholarships by writing essays on why volunteering is important and on their future plans, and by volunteering with a parent or guardian at the fair.

Other students or adults who volunteer at the fair are paid $5 an hour, which goes to their designated CHS club.

The fair is also collecting canned food to be donated to the Advocates for Domestic Violence.

The fair runs Nov. 17, 5-8 p.m. and on Nov. 18, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $2 on Friday night for both days or $1.50 on Saturday only and only charged for adults only, children get in free. Admission is reduced to $1 for those contributing one canned food.

Raffle tickets are 75 cents for an ongoing raffle of items donated by each vendor.

The event takes place at CHS, 1111 N. Saliman Road.