 Carson High School Blue Thunder Marching Band reigns

Carson High School Blue Thunder Marching Band reigns

The Carson High School Blue Thunder Marching Band placed first in its division, first for outstanding percussion and first for outstanding music at the 13th annual Performance of Champions at Galena High School on Saturday.

