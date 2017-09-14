Carson High School canceled for rest of the day

A power outage has canceled school for the rest of today, Thursday, at Carson High School, according to school administrators.

Superintendent Richard Stokes said an electrical issue occurred at the school this morning; faculty noticed an unusual smell in the building and prompted an evacuation with sounding alarms.

The Carson City Fire Department investigated the building and reported no difficulty or issues were found with the electrical system, or possible hazards. Students were then allowed to return to their classes inside.

Due to the interruption, communications systems among staff stopped working.

Stokes said the power service then observed the school and advised another evacuation.

Students were released for the rest of the day as power could not be confirmed within minutes or hours.

Stokes said the district is in the process of sending bus drivers to the school to pick up students and informing parents about the cancellation.

Families will be informed tonight with a phone call about the status of the school, however, Stokes said the district is anticipating to continue school tomorrow without difficulties.