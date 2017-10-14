Carson High School student creates winning Senators NOW logo

When teachers Patt Quinn-Davis and Cindi Mills approached graphic design instructor Patricia Ababio and asked if her students would design a logo for their new digital media/broadcast journalism class, Senators NOW, she jumped at the opportunity.

The two-week project was worked on by 32 Graphic Design III and IV students. They designed 29 logos so they could give the Senators NOW students the opportunity to choose from a variety of logos with many different perspectives. The guidelines were broad, but encouraged school spirit and the relationship between the high school and the community. The new logo will be used on videos, microphones, T-shirts and the like.

"All of the students worked very hard," Patricia Ababio, CTE graphic design instructor, said. "It is exciting to be able to encourage the relationship between Carson High School and our community by the use of graphic design."

Logos were submitted to the digital media class on Sept. 29. Votes were tallied and the new logo was selected. Junior Martin Martinez, a graphic design III student, was the winner.

"I felt so proud to have my design chosen because I worked so hard on it," Martinez said.

Besides bragging rights, Martinez received a $50 prize and invaluable real-world experience to add to his resume. He's considering a career in graphic design.

For more information about Carson High School CTE, contact Michele Lewis at mlewis@carson.k12.nv.us.