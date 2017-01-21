Carson Montessori School honors inauguration | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson Montessori School honors inauguration
January 21, 2017
Carson Montessori Christian School celebrated the inauguration of President Trump. Following the ceremony the CMCS students took their traditional inauguration all school picture. The celebration continued with a science lesson on making snow ice cream and an art lesson on making snow sculptures.
