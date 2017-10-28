Carson Online student accepted into UNR honors program

In September, the University of Nevada, Reno, sent a letter to Pioneer High School congratulating the school and Carson Online for the acceptance of a 2017 graduate into a highly competitive UNR program.

The full-time Carson Online student was accepted into the honors program at UNR last summer along with three students from Carson High School and three students from Douglas High School. This congratulatory letter from UNR was yet another first for Carson Online and PHS.

The previous year, another noteworthy accomplishment was when a 2016 graduate earned his associate's degree before his high school diploma.

We are excited and happy to see our students achieving their education at the very highest level through Carson Online, reaching their educational goals alongside their peers from surrounding counties and the state of Nevada.

The Carson Online alumni, Carson Online teachers from Advanced Academics, the Pearson Company, and Jill Council, Carson City School District Distance Education Coordinator, are to be specifically congratulated for this exciting news.

In October, Mrs. Council presented credit accrual statistics at the Carson City School District's School Board meeting. She shared high passing rates and course completion rates for Carson Online students in the 90 percent range for the 2016-2017 school year. For the graduating class of 2017, 98 percent of students at PHS took at least one online course. In CCSD, 468.5 new course credits and 234 credit recovery units were earned in the last year.

Since 2009, Online courses have been an extremely successful option for students with the Carson City School District, and the number of students completing online classes continue to grow each year, helping to increase the graduation rates.

For more information on Carson Online, call 775-283-1320, or visit carsononlineschool.com.