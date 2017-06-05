Carson Tahoe Health honored as ‘baby-friendly’ hospital | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson Tahoe Health's Women and Children's Center has been recognized by March of Dimes, an industry-leading infant mortality research and education group, for reducing the number of elective inductions and C-sections performed before 39 weeks of pregnancy to less than 3 percent of all deliveries. Studies show that babies born just a few weeks early have higher rates of hospitalization and illness than full-term infants. Additionally, early-term babies often face lifelong health challenges, such as breathing problems, cerebral palsy, learning disabilities and intellectual delays.

"The last weeks of pregnancy are critical, as infants are undergoing significant development of the brain, lungs, and other vital organs," said Paul E. Jarris, MD, MBA, PhD, March of Dimes senior vice president and chief medical officer. "As such, March of Dimes promotes the philosophy that 'Healthy Babies are Worth the Wait.' This unique campaign encourages women to wait for labor to begin on its own, if their pregnancy is healthy, rather than scheduling delivery before 39 weeks. We commend Carson Tahoe Health for helping babies thrive through fulfilling their pledge to perform elective inductions and C-sections only when medically necessary."

As Northern Nevada's only "Baby-Friendly Hospital," a designation by the World Health Organization and UNICEF, Carson Tahoe adheres to international standards supporting breastfeeding, mother-baby bonding, and optimal newborn outcome.

"Carson Tahoe Health is excited to be a March of Dimes award recipient, as we are committed to supporting the best possible outcomes for the nearly 1,000 infants born at our hospital each year," said Cheryl Webster, OB Nurse Manager at CTH. "Having a baby is such a special life event, and by educating our community on the importance of avoiding unnecessary elective inductions and C-sections, we hope to ensure the happiest, healthiest birthing experience for families in our region. We are also grateful to work closely with the phenomenal OB/GYN physicians on staff at Carson Tahoe; through sharing our patient-centered mission, they played an invaluable role in helping us obtain the March of Dimes award."

