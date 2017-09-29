Carson Tahoe Health’s Think Pink breast cancer awareness campaign returns

Carson Tahoe Health will celebrate its 16th annual Think Pink breast cancer awareness campaign on Monday. Red's Old 395 Grill will once again host the event from 5 to 7 p.m. in Carson City.

The event is free and individuals wearing a Carson Tahoe Think Pink T-shirt (any year) will receive free appetizers courtesy of Red's.

T-shirts can be purchased for a $10 suggested donation at various locations and at the event. All proceeds from Think Pink T-shirts, specialty drinks, and raffle sales will go to the Carson Tahoe Cancer Resource Center for breast cancer education and support.

"Statistics show that one in eight women will develop breast cancer within their lifetime," said Michelle Joy, chief operating officer at Carson Tahoe Health. "Early detection is key in ensuring the best possible outcomes. Think Pink encourages women to get their annual mammograms, doing regular self-breast exams, and get an annual clinical exam."

In keeping with its commitment to educate and empower women to take charge of their health, Carson Tahoe opened a state-of-the-art Breast Center in August 2016. Since opening, more than 10,000 women have received care through the breast center, which features the latest diagnostic technologies and procedures, including 3D mammography — all under one roof. This leading edge screening tool is one of the most advanced forms of diagnostic tests available in detecting breast cancer, especially for women with dense breast tissue. 3D mammography is also available at Carson Tahoe Minden Medical Center.

Additionally, Carson Tahoe Breast Center was selected as the only provider in Nevada, and one of only 131 worldwide, to participate in an International Breast Imaging Clinical Trial. Led by Dr. Kinsey Pillsbury, Medical Director at Carson Tahoe, this innovative program will offer new advancements, opportunities, and treatments for local breast cancer participants.

For information on Carson Tahoe's breast cancer awareness campaign, Think Pink, or for a list of T-shirt locations, call Carson Tahoe Cancer Services at 775-445-7500. For information on the Carson Tahoe Breast Center or 3D mammography, visit CarsonTahoe.com/BreastCenter.