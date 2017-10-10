Carson Valley Pops Orchestra opening season with autumn concert

The Carson Valley Pops Orchestra's 2017-18 season begins on Saturday at the CVIC Hall in Minden.

The orchestra, conducted by C.J. Birch, is made up of musicians who donate their time and talent to provide Carson Valley and the surrounding area with free concerts.

Selections for Saturday's autumn concert include music from "South Pacific," "West Side Story," and "Beauty and the Beast." A special feature will be trumpet soloist Wayne Theriault, who's planning to play "La Virgen de la Macarena" and "El Relicario."

Theriault started playing cornet at a young age. After high school he was drafted and played trumpet in the U.S. Army Band. After serving two years, he pursued his musical interests as a studio musician, performing with numerous performing artists of that era.

Theriault returned to the Army band where he served as a principal trumpet player and master musician for a 25-year career. He graduated top of his class from the Armed Forces School of Music in Norfolk, Va., receiving several promotions and numerous honors and awards. After his retirement from the Army, Wayne attended the University of Nevada, Reno, and received a Bachelor of Science in Elementary Education and Special Education. He taught special education at Carson Middle School and music at Western Nevada Community College for more than two decades.

Once more retired, he continues to perform and record while enjoying the success of his recent CD album, "Trumpet by Candlelight."

Doors open at 6:30 with the concert starting at 7 p.m. Wine and beer are available for purchase as are raffle tickets.

The Carson Valley Pops Orchestra is a 501 C 3 nonprofit organization. For information, go to http://www.cvpops.org, or call Margaret Biggs at 775-843-0830.