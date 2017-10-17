Celebrity Chef and Harvest Dinner returns Nov. 13

Tickets are now on sale for the annual Celebrity Chef and Harvest Dinner, a benefit for The Greenhouse Project, on Nov. 13 at Café at Adele's.

The evening features a six-course, wine- or beer-paired dinner prepared by Chef Charlie Abowd, co-owner of Adele's, and Chef Kevin Ashton of Zozo's Ristorante in Reno.

"We are currently fine-tuning the menu, inspired in part by Kevin's ties to northern Italy," said Abowd. "Each course features locally and organically grown produce and meats in keeping with our commitment to farm-to-table and using the freshest ingredients."

The dinner is one of three major annual fundraisers for TGP, a state-of-the-art growing and educational facility located at Carson High School's campus. Produce grown there is distributed each month to various local agencies and given to the community's food insecure.

"This evening started 11 years ago to honor my dad, Paul Abowd, for his life's work," Abowd said. "Every year since, we've hosted the dinner in benefit of The Greenhouse."

"Both my parents have spent their lives cooking, as have I, and this event embodies the spirit and passion we have of wanting no one to go hungry, of cooking for and feeding others," Abowd said. "Providing a wonderful dining experience that in turns helps others … it doesn't get much better than that."

The evening also features a live auction with two confirmed items (a third will be announced later): Enjoy a fun-filled evening with Charlie and Karen Abowd chauffeuring you and your guests in their 1981 "Burner Mobile" to enjoying a progressive dinner with women who move mountains, are fantastic cooks and have a delicious evening planned. Laura Fitzsimmons, Eminent Domain Lawyer extraordinaire; Stephanie Tyler, President of AT&T Nevada, and Nancy Saitta/Senior Justice, Nevada Supreme Court, will put on their "Martha Stewart" for a wine and dine experience at their homes. The Abowds will cap the evening with dessert in the comfort of their Burning Man home away from home. Dinner must be on a Sunday or Monday evening. Arrive at Café at Adele's at the designated time to board the Burner Mobile and take to the road. Limited to six people; $1,800 minimum bid.

Enjoy a late afternoon/early evening of feasting and playing bocce at Glorious Garlic Farm in Washoe Valley. Throughout the day, the festivities will be accompanied by an endless feast of Italian delicacies featuring the famous Casa Carbone Porchetta, Italian beer, wine, desserts and the Carbone family secret homemade Crema di Limoncello. Limited to eight people; $2,000 minimum bid.

An angel donor is sought to provide the $5,000 donation that will be used that evening to raise matching funds, and can be an individual, several individuals or an organization.

Course sponsors include Vidler Water Company, Nature's Bakery, Lone Mountain Veterinary Hospital, Aspire Capital Investors, Kilpatrick Bullentini Law Office, Barbara D'Anneo and Bentley Ranch.

Seating for the Celebrity Chef and Harvest Dinner is limited. Tickets cost $200 each, available online at http://www.carsoncitygreenhouse.org or at Café at Adele's, 1112 N. Carson St., 775-882-3353. For information about being an angel donor or about the dinner, call Karen Abowd at 775-232-8626.