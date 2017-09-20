Celebrity chefs to work with Boys and Girls Clubs of Western Nevada

Celebrity Chef Clint Jolly, the 2016 Food Network CHOPPED: Restaurant Impossible Challenge champion, kicked off Celebrity Chef Cooking Classes – A Healthy Lifestyles Program at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Western Nevada on Wednesday

Jolly led off the six-month program featuring renowned chefs from around the region, including chefs David Stern of Battle Born Social, Mark Estee of Liberty Food and Wine Exchange and Chez Louie (Reno) and The Union Carson City, Charlie Abowd of Adele's, Tommy Linnett of The Union Carson City and Josh Deri of Blend Catering (Reno).

Each chef will demonstrate cooking tips, prepare a healthy, nutritious meal that's easy to make at home and provide recipes to Teen Center members. Jolly has worked with Clubs members twice in the past.

"These are some of the coolest and most respectful kids I've cooked with," Jolly said. "I'm thrilled to be working with BGCWN and helping these kids learn how to create healthy meals for themselves and their families."