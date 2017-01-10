Changes proposed to three Jump Around Carson City bus routes | NevadaAppeal.com

Changes are in store for three Jump Around Carson (JAC) routes, and public input is being gathered before they take effect.

A meeting is being held today so comments can be submitted regarding the proposed changes to JAC Routes 2A, 2B and 3.

Under the proposal, JAC Routes 2A and 2B would experience two different route changes: one in the area of Airport Drive and Sherman Lane, and the other in the area of Airport Road and Desatoya Drive.

Additionally, a change to service would be made to Route 3 in the area of Carson and Fifth streets.

The proposal also includes changes to time point for all four JAC routes. No other route changes are being proposed at this time.

Today’s informational meeting will be from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Bonanza Room of the Carson City Community Center, where staff will be available in an open house format to answer questions and provide information about proposed route changes.

A final decision on the proposed route changes is expected at the Carson City Regional Transportation Commission’s Feb. 8 meeting, after all public comments are received and considered.

Comments can be submitted through Jan. 16. Staff members are available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays to meet with the public and answer any questions regarding these documents.

Public comment also is welcome at the next Carson City RTC meeting on Jan. 11, after the Carson Area Metropolitan Planning Organization meeting, which begins at 4:30 p.m. To attend, meet in the Sierra Room of the Community Center.

Comments can be mailed to Carson City Public Works, Attn: Graham Dollarhide, 3505 Butti Way, Carson City, 89701; or faxed to 775-887-2112, or emailed to JAC@carson.org.

The JAC website, http://www.ridejac.com, also is collecting comments and questions.

For more information, call 775-887-2355.