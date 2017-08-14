Chet Burton leaving WNC for Nevada Chancellor’s office

Western Nevada College President Chet Burton is leaving WNC.

Burton resigned Friday to take the job as chief financial officer for the Nevada System of Higher Education.

"He was asked by the new chancellor to be in charge of finance for the whole system,"said Anne Hansen, special assistant of external affairs for WNC.

Jamie McNinch, director Information and Marketing Services Personnel, said Burton will start with the chancellor on Aug. 21.

Mark Ghan, WNC vice president, will take over officer in charge until an acting/interim president is named.

Burton has been head of WNC since Fall 2013.