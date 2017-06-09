Children’s art camp planned in Dayton | NevadaAppeal.com

Young people ages 10 through 14 have the opportunity to attend a free four-day Kids Camp, July 10-13, 1 to 4:30 p.m., at Healthy Communities Coalition, formerly River's Edge Nursery on Dayton Valley Road.

Zoe Hamilton, local potter and owner of Tiny House Gallery in Dayton, had the idea for the camp which grew out of her desire to provide an outlet that fosters a love for the arts in young people through hands-on learning.

"I just kept hearing how there's nothing for our kids to do and thought this would be a good thing," Hamilton said. "They will enjoy four afternoons, learning three different arts or crafts each day from area artists."

There will also be more traditional camp activities such as a water balloon toss and face painting, each day.

Hamilton will teach pottery, both on and off the wheel, each day. Other artists include Denise Crites, fiber arts; Annie Esposite, tie-dye; Cynthia Perry, mixed media; Diana Uzzell, mixed media; Barbara McMullen, acrylic arts.

"The (Dayton Area) Chamber of Commerce has donated money which will be divided to offset artists' expenses and costs for running the camp," she said. "I am so grateful for their support."

Registration deadline is June 16, which must be completed in person at Tiny House Gallery, adjacent to Community Roots, Second Avenue and Highway 50, Wednesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Camp is limited to 20, and if demand is high, will be chosen by lottery.

Sponsors include Tiny House Gallery, Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, Denise Crites Photography, Healthy Communities Coalition and Barbie Foster Matsko of Perfectly Posh.

For information, call 775-720-3757.