CHS students can achieve bachelor’s in two years | NevadaAppeal.com

Coming Jan. 14 to Western Nevada College is a series of proven methods which reduce college costs and get graduates a university degree in as few as two years.

A series of 10 weekly classes is aimed toward college-bound high school juniors and seniors and their parents, as well as adults looking for career advancement. Registration is open now, and the class begins at 8:30 a.m. on the WNC Carson Campus.

“We are excited to host this important resource for motivated adults, students and parents (and) as students take full advantage of accelerated learning toward their degree, the efficiency and reputation of WNC and UNR are both enhanced; it’s a very fine win/win for all concerned,” according to Linda Whitehill, WNC Continuing and Community Education Coordinator. All students enrolled receive an informal series of preference and aptitude testing designed to guide their success as well as hands-on assistance in preparing a plan for accelerated graduation tailored plan.

The series is valuable whether planning to attend community college and university within Nevada or college elsewhere nationwide. Only 30-50 percent of graduates receive a university degree within six years. Using the College Level Examination Program (CLEP) and a transfer plan into UNR or other university, the student charts a course to a degree that’s flexible and efficient.

The student is empowered to avoid excess debt, and move into higher earning capacity quickly. The parents win who launch their student into planning and academic achievement with less cost. The series shows how to use CLEP, DSST, Accuplacer and other tools to secure prerequisites, satisfy residency credits, ensure transfer credit and focus the student’s academic course time.

When the employer learns a candidate has earned a degree in two years, the candidate earns a priority consideration, and an early degree makes an enormous difference in the lifetime earnings of graduates. The series is intended for personal enrichment; successfully completing the series will not earn credit hours toward a degree at WNC. For more info: clep.WNCfriends.ORG or email Symposium.WNC@gmail.com. Register by entering search terms “WNC + CampusCE” in the browser, select the category “College Prep” and the course Prep for CLEP, create a profile, and register today. Reach CLEP Prep directly at 882-8620.

REAL LIFE OF COLLEGE AT CHS

Don’t forget about Wednesday! Come and find the answers with “The Real Life of College: Through the Eyes of Former CHS Grads.” This will happen in the CHS library Jan. 11 from 6 to 8 p.m.

CHS SPRING SPORTS SIGNUPS

Spring sports signups begin Jan. 13. If physicals are needed (every 2 years beginning with freshman year), forms are obtained at the NIAA website at http://www.niaa.com under the forms tab or through the CHS Athletic Office during business hours. Both Form B and D are required for registration. For information, contact the CHS Athletic Department at 775-283-1900 or log onto http://www.carsonhigh.com website. The Athletic Department will be closed for Winter break Dec. 23–Jan. 9, 2017.

NEVADA MUSEUM OF ART SEEKS ENTRIES

Time is almost up for Nevada students, grades 7-12, to submit creative and original artwork to the 2017 Scholastic Art Awards. Categories include: ceramics, architecture & industrial design, digital art, drawing, photography, fashion, film & animation, and more. Submissions will be judged on originality, technical skill, and the emergence of a unique, personal vision. The deadline to submit is Jan. 12 at 8:59 p.m. Students will be notified by Feb. 3 of their award status. For details regarding submission, visit http://bit.ly/ScholasticArtAwards2017, or call Communications Intern, Karlye Kost at 702-335-1826 or email her at intern@nevadaart.org.

PARENT TEACHER ASSOCIATION REFLECTIONS CONTEST

The PTA Reflections Contest theme this year is, “What is Your Story?” Students have 6 categories in which to participate: literature, dance, music, film, visual arts (including 3D), and photography. CHS PTSA President LeAnn Saarem is available for any questions or help at saarem@sbcglobal.net. The deadline to turn in Reflections entries is Jan. 27 at 3 p.m. in the CHS library. Because of complications with the NV PTA’s submission deadline, local winners’ submissions will not be sent to the state competition this year. Remember, there will be cash prizes for winners of each category.

STUDENT OF THE WEEK

Jessica Taylor, a sophomore at CHS, is a compassionate student who’s not only funny, but she engages with every many students on campus. She puts forth 110 percent effort every single day, and the students in Solutions respond to her with positivity. Jessica is also involved in school through Link Crew and marching band. She has an extremely exciting attitude about school that infects everyone around her in the best way. CHS thanks Jessica Taylor for building up those around her and making the school a better place.

SENIOR SPOTLIGHT

The Senior Spotlight this week shines upon CHS student Wyatt Law, who possesses a current weighted Grade Point Average of 4.45 and a cumulative GPA of 3.8. Wyatt is taking many difficult senior courses this year such as Advanced Placement Physics, AP English, Senior Literature, AP Government, AP Calculus BC, AP Psychology, AP Enrichment, and Entrepreneur II. Wyatt’s Future Plans include attending UNR where he will focus on his growing Mathematics skills. He believes that going into the field of accounting will be a great career choice. His extra-curricular activities include being a member of Future Business Leaders of America and the National Honors Society, and his hobbies include playing the guitar, volunteering, and participating in other club activities. CHS is pleased to have students like Wyatt Law in attendance.

Phil Brady is an English teacher at CHS.