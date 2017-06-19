Carson High School students representing state at international conference | NevadaAppeal.com

Carson High School Career and Technology Education Health Occupation Student Association Future Health Professionals, a career and technical student organization, is sending 29 students to the HOSA International Leadership Conference in Orlando, Fla., June 20-25. The students will represent CHS, as well as the Carson City community and the state of Nevada in various medical competitions.

The selected students qualified at the Nevada HOSA State Leadership Conference held in March. The top three students were guaranteed a spot to compete in the international competition, with fourth and fifth places chosen as alternates. America Brena, one of the qualifying students, created a scrapbook she will present at the international Chapter Reflection competition.

Additionally, numerous CHS students qualified for the Barbara James Service Award, with a minimum of 100 service hours related to a health care field; and CHS officers Jennifer Artz, Sophia Cacioppo, Gabby Escobar, Hannah Golik, Crystal Vargas, and Haley Woodward will participate in the CHS officer training program.

"Our HOSA students have been fundraising all year to attend both the state and international competitions," Kelly Gustafson, health sciences teacher and HOSA, or HOSA advisor at CHS, said. "We start the year with a car wash and 50/50 raffles at home varsity football games. We then sell candles and have various dinner and dessert nights at local restaurants throughout the year."

CHS HOSA earned the Chapter of the Year and Largest Chapter awards at the state conference, and received the only gold awarded for membership with 125 percent health science participation.

Gustafson, named Nevada State Advisor of the Year, said the CHS HOSA chapter extends its thanks to the following businesses: Applebee's, Chili's, Yogurt Beach Night, Bristlecone Family Eye Care, Rick's Plumbing, NAI Alliance, K Bell Tile, Art in Stone, Grandma Hattie's, Kona Chiropractic, Distinct Ink, NN Lath and Plaster, Carson Tahoe Regional Health and Lana Rauch for their donations and support. CHS HOSA also participates in charity fundraising events and volunteering for the Carson Tahoe Cancer Foundation, Pancreatic Cancer Society and Seeliger Elementary School Pumpkin Patch.

"We'd also like to thank and recognize Carson High School's principal, Tasha Fuson, for her continued support and for state transportation," Gustafson said. "Carson High School's CTE administrator, Michele Lewis, for her unlimited support for our students and programs, our Carson High School staff, and the Carson City community for their support of our amazing students."

Student winners and qualifiers, with state competition placement, attending the international conference include:

Barbara James Service Awards: Crystal Vargas, 136 hours, Kalysta Branco, 107 hours, Menen Ashagrie, 175.5 hours, Rachel Tran, 136 hours, Aneet Mand, 176 hours, and Victoria Defilippi, 180 hours.

Healthcare Issues Exam qualifiers: Menen Ashagrie (first overall at state), Rachel Tran (third overall at state), Jayson Artz, Jessica Camelon, Italo DaSilva, Gabriella Escobar, Sydney Fields, Rachel Weese, Jacob Wolz

Medical Terminology: Sydney Fields, fourth place

Transcultural Healthcare: Aneet Mand, second place

Nurse Assist: Taylor Dawley, third place

Physical Therapy: Kalysta Branco, second place

Vet Science: Camryn Aten, second place; and Haley Garver, third place

CPR and First Aid: Victoria Defilippi, first place; and Jessica Camelon

Public Health (group): Evan Vizzusi, Ethan Byassee, Jakob Carlson, Juan Juarez, Maya Vasquez, second place

Extemporaneous Writing: Hannah Hope Hodorowicz, third place

Healthy Lifestyle: Emily Gentile, third place

Healthy Lifestyle: Valeria Martinez, first place

Job Seeking Skills: Crystal Vargas, first place

Donations to help fund student travel are still being collected. Contact Kelly Gustafson at kgustafson@carson.k12.nv.us or Frank Sakelarios at fsakelarios@carson.k12.nv.us or by mail at Carson High School HOSA, 1111 N. Saliman Road, Carson City, NV, 89702.