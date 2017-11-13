Community, area businesses raising money to help families of injured students

The community has raised more than $38,000 for the seven Carson High School and Dayton High School students injured in a rollover Thursday night.

To contribute visit gofundme.com/prayforthem or https://www.gofundme.com/brianda-diaz.

Other events scheduled for this week:

Carson High School will host a "miracle minute" on Tuesday.

Also on Tuesday, Firehouse Subs will donate 20 percent of its net sales from the day to the victims.

On Wednesday, the Carson High-Douglas High staff basketball game has been moved to Carson High at 7 p.m. All the proceeds will benefit the families. T-shirts and bracelets will be sold.

On Thursday, Pizza Factory is donated 20 percent of all the sales from the day to the victims.

On Saturday, a 6 on 6 soccer tournament will take place at Carson High School. The entry fee will be $60 per team with all the proceeds to benefit the families. The games will start at 9 a.m.

On Monday, Nov. 20, Chili's Restaurant, from 4-9 p.m. will donate 15 percent of all proceeds to the families.