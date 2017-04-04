Department of Corrections hosting job fair in Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

The Nevada Department of Corrections is hosting job fairs in both Carson City and Las Vegas to fill vacancies in a variety of positions including correctional and medical staff.

"Often, medical professionals don't think of working in a prison environment but there is a lot of opportunity here," said Mary Eaton, chief of nursing in the department.

She said the prison system needs licensed practical nurses to work in the regional medical facilities — especially those with hospice experience.

A spokesman said the system has 273 vacancies including 159 correctional officers and 19 nurses.

They also need eight retail storekeepers among other vacancies.

The Carson City event is from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 15 at the Stewart Facility gym along Carson's southern border.

The Las Vegas job fair is April 22 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Casa Grande Transitional Housing Facility in Las Vegas.