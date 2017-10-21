Dana Brooks weds Jack Rivers in vineyard ceremony

Dana Gail Brooks and Jack Winston Rivers of Truckee, Calif., were joined in marriage on Oct. 14 in a vineyard setting in Smartsville, Calif.

The ceremony, attended by 150 and officiated by Bob Snyder, took place at the River Highlands Ranch and Vineyard. It saw Kelly Snyder and Nicole Ravenscroft as maids of honor.

Bridesmaids were Alicia McCann, Shannon Fink, Stephanie Hoppe, Jamie Sorenson, Stephanie Coombs and Kellie McElroy.

The groom had Bryan Kambitsch serve as best man with groomsmen Andrew Doorman, Kenny Floyd, Brandon Moore, Scott Morland and Logan Knapik.

Aubrey Giles was the flower girl, and Jensen Fink served as ring bearer.

The bride was presented in marriage by her brother David Brooks.

The bride, a 2003 graduate of Truckee High School, earned a Bachelor of Science in Applied Nutrition from California Polytechnic State University in San Luis Obispo. She works as director of special events for the Tahoe Mountain Club in Truckee.

The groom, a 2006 graduate of Troy High School in Troy, Idaho, is an equipment operator at Gensburg & Sons in Tahoe City, Calif.

The newlyweds have plans to honeymoon in Hawaii and make their home in Truckee.