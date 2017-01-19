Deadline to apply for Carson City school board vacancy extended | NevadaAppeal.com

The Carson City School District has extended the deadline for applications to fill the vacancy for the District 6 School Board trustee.

The deadline to turn in applications is now 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 8.

Applicants must provide a letter of interest and resume to the District Office, located at 1402 King Street, by January 11 at 5 p.m. This position is for public office and any information provided in the letter and resume, including applicant’s name, address and telephone numbers will be available to the public.

Applicants must already meet the following qualifications: applicant must be a qualified elector, be at least 18 years of age and reside within District 6 and upon his or her appointment, before taking office, the applicant must take and subscribe to the oaths prescribed by stature and file the same with the Superintendent of Public Instruction.

Trustee Susan Hart resigned from the position in December, stating her family was moving outside the district boundaries. Hart was just reelected to the seat in November.

The School District is accepting applications for the District 6 seat. District 6 encompasses the area within the southwest portion of Carson City; the boundaries are south of Kings Canyon Road, southwest Highway 395 to Colorado, southeast along Silver Sage and Sean Drive, southwest along Baker Drive to Koontz Lane, southwest along Bigelow to Clearview, southwest along Edmonds Drive, to Snyder Avenue, and to the Douglas County line.

“The office of a school board trustee is one of the most significant forms of public service I can think of,” said Superintendent Richard Stokes. “Their job is to help set policy and direction for the education of young people in the community, so the trustee and district staff will always attempt to meet the needs of the young people and community.”

The person appointed to this position will serve the remainder of the two year unexpired term for this office and must be prepared to run again in 2018 if he or she wishes to continue service. Trustees will receive a salary of $400 per month.

Any questions may be directed to Renae Cortez at 775-283-2100.