Delays expected for work on Lyon County roads

Travel delays will be in place over coming weeks as the Nevada Department of Transportation resurfaces multiple state routes in Lyon County.

Beginning Sept. 5 through the end of the month, the following roads will be resurfaced with chip seals:

State Route 208 — milepost 2 to 9 from Sept. 5 to 6

State Route 823 — milepost 0 to 8 from Sept. 19 to 21

State Route 829 — milepost 0 to 3 on Sept. 22

State Route 208 — milepost 0 to 9 from Sept. 25 to 29

The dates of work on each route may change based on weather and other factors, but roadside signage will be placed on each route advising motorists of the upcoming road work.

Officials expect the majority of the work to take place from 7 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. each day. One-way traffic with flaggers and pilot cars will be in place to guide motorists through the road work zone, and delays of up to 30 minutes are expected.

Motorists are advised to drive at posted work zone speed limits, or slower as necessary for conditions.

According to an NDOT press release, the chip seals will help protect and prolong pavement life by resurfacing the roadways with crushed aggregate rock and asphalt. Often considered the best value for road maintenance dollar, chip seals also restore roadway friction and aesthetics.

Drivers are encouraged to stay safe while traveling through a work zone. NDOT offers the following work zone driving tips:

Always buckle up.

Pay attention — Normal speed limits may be reduced, traffic lanes may be changed and people and vehicles may be working near the road.

Always slow to posted work zone speed limits.

Remember even if it may not seem that workers are present, work is still ongoing and speed limits must be observed.