Dicey Dames of Dayton giving back this Christmas | NevadaAppeal.com

Dicey Dames of Dayton giving back this Christmas
December 24, 2016
The Dicey Dames, a Dayton Bunko group, adopts a family every year for Christmas. Shown are Mary Culwell, Debbie Garretson, Brandi Gramolini, Pam Walsh, Melody Hoover, Kelly Knapp and myself Connie Corley along with presents for four local children.
