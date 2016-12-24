 Dicey Dames of Dayton giving back this Christmas | NevadaAppeal.com

Dicey Dames of Dayton giving back this Christmas

The Dicey Dames, a Dayton Bunko group, adopts a family every year for Christmas. Shown are Mary Culwell, Debbie Garretson, Brandi Gramolini, Pam Walsh, Melody Hoover, Kelly Knapp and myself Connie Corley along with presents for four local children.

