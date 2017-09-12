Disabled Americans Veterans Auxiliary opens new chapter in Carson City

After disbanding three years ago, the Carson City Chapter of Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary is being rekindled by new members and leaders to relieve veterans in need.

"Everything we do is going to be focused on veterans and the chapter," said James Glaser, current commander of the organization. "Our goal is to get word out about this program to veterans. They need to know we're here to reach out to."

DAV Auxiliary Unit No. 7 will focus on ways to support disabled veterans in not only Carson City, but also Dayton, Gardnerville, Minden, Lake Tahoe, Topaz, Yerington — anywhere south of Washoe Valley, as Washoe County received its charter for its chapter last month.

Some of those ideas include charity drives and donations, and education on how to help a disabled veteran when it comes to public transportation, emergency calls, and caregiver techniques.

The chapter also will offer a Junior Program to educate children under 18 on the importance of helping disabled veterans and experience first-hand volunteerism in the community.

So far, the chapter has 12 members enrolled and will receive official installation under the national organization a week following after the first meeting Sept. 19.

Recommended Stories For You

"We're still going to have an unofficial meeting and figure out who wants to volunteer for what," Glaser said. "We need volunteers at senior centers in the region, for example."

During his service, Glaser, a retired master sergeant of the U.S. Air Force, separated his foot and arm during a special tactics mission jump. He also served in Iraq and has post-traumatic stress disorder.

Glaser said there are around 1,500 homeless veterans between Washoe County and Carson City. The local chapter disbanded in 2014 and in recent months, Glaser brought it back for family members of disabled veterans.

On a national level, the organization began in 1922.

"Not only will it help disabled veterans but it gets people back into the spirit of helping somebody," he said. Family members or relatives of any disabled veteran or honorably discharged, from any generation of current Active/Reserves/Guard, veterans of OIF/OEF, Gulf War, Kosovo, Somalia, Grenada, Panama, Vietnam, Korea, the great wars and accidents while in the military causing disability are encouraged to join and attend meetings.

Membership is free for those 80 years or over, including children under 18.

Members between those ages can pay $20 toward life membership and $10 a month. Life membership seals commitment to the DAV chapter.

The first meeting will cover chapter roles and positions, along with a nurse from Senior Corps RSVP to demonstrate care giving techniques.