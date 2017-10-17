DJ Trivia Host auditions to be held in Carson City

Bar trivia is a great way to end a long day of work with friends, but what is it without catchy music and a host?

DJ Trivia Nevada, an interactive game company featured in bars throughout Carson City and Reno, is holding auditions for game hosts at future locations 7 p.m. Oct. 25 at Red's Old 395 Grill, 1055 S. Carson St.

The group is looking for individuals part-time who like games, people, and speaking over a microphone — as well as the availability to work two-hour games two to three nights a week, and contribute to the group's social media platforms, such as Facebook and Instagram.

Before tryouts begin, each applicant will be interviewed and qualified candidates will have an opportunity to host some questions live during a game.

The family-friendly event is free to play and it's encouraged applicants bring along family and friends to audition night for support. First, second, and third place teams with high scores win bar tabs.

Currently, the Fox BrewPub features DJ Trivia Nevada every Tuesday night from 7:30-9 p.m.

To apply for audition night, send a resume in a message through DJ Trivia Nevada's Facebook to be considered, facebook.com/DjTriviaNevada.