Dodge for the Cause charity dodgeball tournament Thursday in Carson City

The Carson City District Attorney's Office will duck, dip, dive and dodge to raise awareness for domestic violence.

The DA will be hosting its annual Dodge for the Cause charity dodgeball tournament Thursday to promote October's Domestic Violence Awareness month.

The tournament is a double elimination open to all Carson City employees and Carson City School District employees, however all of the public is welcome to come watch.

Donations will be collected to benefit the development of a future Carson City Child Advocacy Center to support victims in the community. A spectator donation of $1 is appreciated and grab bags will be sold for $5.

The event will be held Thursday from 6 to 9:30 p.m. at the MAC, located at 1860 Russell Way.