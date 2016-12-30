Donations sought for injured dog in Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

The community is coming together to help a four-legged friend in need.

The Nevada Humane Society is raising money for an injured dog, who it has named Tiny Tim. Tim was brought to the shelter Christmas Day after reports of two dogs found on the side of Highway 50 in Carson City the previous evening.

Witnesses reported the dogs had been thrown from the window of a moving vehicle, where one died on scene. Tim was taken to a local vet in critical condition. His legs were badly injured, he wasn’t moving and had severe swelling and bruising on the lower half of his body. It was later confirmed he had a broken back leg and broken pelvis and his leg had to be removed for his health.

“Tiny Tim was in bad shape,” wrote Kimberly Wade, Senior Manager of Communications and Events for the Humane Society on the society’s donation page.

No one has come forward to claim the dog, and the Humane Society said the cost of care will be substantial. It’s asking the public to help by donating to Tiny Tim’s cost of care. It doesn’t know the exact estimate for the care, but it does include the emergency vet, surgical care, and expected long term recovery.

“You can be assured your donation will directly benefit him, and that we will give him the best care possible,” Wade wrote. “We may not know how or why this happened, but we do know he deserves better.”

For more information call 887-2171.