Douglas County inmate death being investigated
September 15, 2017
The Department of Corrections is investigating the apparent suicide of a 50-year-old Douglas County man found hanging in his room at the Casa Grande transitional housing center in Las Vegas.
Rodney Thomas James was discovered Thursday hanging from a bed sheet tied to the upper bunk in his room. He was housed alone at the time.
James was imprisoned in August 2016 serving 28-72 months for driving under the influence.
Casa Grande is a transitional housing center housing inmates in a dorm-like setting as they prepare for re-entry into society in the last 18 months of their sentence.
An autopsy has been ordered in the case of James' death.
