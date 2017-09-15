Douglas County inmate death being investigated

The Department of Corrections is investigating the apparent suicide of a 50-year-old Douglas County man found hanging in his room at the Casa Grande transitional housing center in Las Vegas.

Rodney Thomas James was discovered Thursday hanging from a bed sheet tied to the upper bunk in his room. He was housed alone at the time.

James was imprisoned in August 2016 serving 28-72 months for driving under the influence.

Casa Grande is a transitional housing center housing inmates in a dorm-like setting as they prepare for re-entry into society in the last 18 months of their sentence.

An autopsy has been ordered in the case of James' death.