Douglas County Library recalls solar eclipse glasses

The Douglas County Public Library is recalling the eclipse glasses it provided to the public.

In a statement, the library said, "the vendor informed the library administration on Thursday, they 'have not received confirmation from the supplier of your order that they sourced the item from a recommended manufacturer. We recommend that you DO NOT use this product to view the sun or the eclipse.'"

The library is advising residents to discard the eclipse glasses received at the library.

"It is very disappointing to learn that the eclipse glasses are not guaranteed to be safe. Library patrons have been enthusiastic about our pre-eclipse giveaways. However, the safety of our patrons is of the highest importance," said Library Director Amy Dodson.

To protect your eyes when viewing the sun or an eclipse, NASA and the American Astronomical Society advise you to use solar eclipse glasses or other solar filters from recommended manufacturers. Viewing the sun or an eclipse using any other glasses or filters could result in loss of vision or blindness.

For information, call 775-782-9841.