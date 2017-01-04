Douglas County man sentenced on child molestation charges | NevadaAppeal.com

A Gardnerville man will be spending life in prison with a possibility of parole in 10 years, following the conviction for a child molestation case last month.

Jeffrey Volosin, 34, of Gardnerville entered a plea of guilty on Dec. 21 to felony lewdness with a child under the age of 14.

Allegations of molestation of a young female child occurred between January 2007 and October 2008. This investigation of this case began in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., and spanned two states and several Nevada counties. The Lyon County Sheriff helped investigate the case and the Lyon County District Attorney’s Office picked up the prosecution after procedural difficulties with the case in Carson City.

Volosin eventually entered a plea of no contest to the charge on Sept. 15, 2016, avoiding a trial.

“This was a complicated case due the age of the victim, the years of abuse and the lapse of time between the abuse and the eventual prosecution; however some solid police work done by the various agencies assisted our office in successfully getting a conviction in this case,” Lyon County District Attorney Stephen B. Rye said. “A guilty plea in this case means the victim will not have to be traumatized again by testifying about these terrible acts committed by the defendant.”

Moreen Scully, Jeremy Reichenberg and Damian Sinnott prosecuted this case for the Lyon County District Attorney.