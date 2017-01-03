Douglas County sewer break dumps effluent into Carson River | NevadaAppeal.com

A thousand gallons a minute of treated effluent poured into the East Fork of the Carson River on Tuesday, Douglas County officials estimated.

The spill was caused by a broken valve, according to the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection.

“Therefore, the line will need to be drained before repair,” division spokeswoman Jo Ann Kittrell said Tuesday. “Plant effluent is being rerouted to holding ponds; however, the spill will continue for another several hours while the line drains.”

This line carries treated effluent from Douglas County Sewer District No. 1’s Round Hill Plant to the Bently Reservoir.

The break undermined Muller Lane, prompting its initial closure at around 11:15 a.m.

First reports came in from callers at about 11:15 a.m.

Muller Lane between Highway 395 and Foothill Road will remain closed until repairs are complete on the sewer line, Nevada Department of Transportation spokeswoman Meg Ragonese said. “During repairs, the road is only accessible to Muller Lane residents with valid ID,” she said.

Repair time is not currently known, she said. When repairs are complete, the re-opening of the road will be announced, on the nvroads.com website, as well the 511 Nevada Travel Info phone number.

The report was filed at noon by Douglas County Emergency Management.