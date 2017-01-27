Eagles & Ag mounts up this weekend | NevadaAppeal.com

Mostly sunny skies will make for good bird watching weather for the first January edition of this weekend’s Eagles and Agriculture.

Typically held in late February, experience showed organizers there are more eagles in the Valley in January.

“The event was moved forward to coincide with what we’ve observed to be the height of eagle activity over the last few winters,” Carson Valley Chamber of Commerce Director Bill Chernock said.

All but one event for the weekend is essentially sold out.

“Dinner on Friday is pretty much full,” Chernock said. “Call us to see if we have any openings. If you don’t have a reservation, you won’t get in.”

The only ranching tour left is the “Ins & Outs of Agriculture” from 1:30-4:30 p.m. Saturday. The tour includes a visit to one of the Valley’s ranches for a behind the scenes look at the challenges of agriculture in the 21st Century. The tour is by mini-bus and is limited to 18 participants.

On Saturday, the Kiwanis Club of Carson Valley is hosting its annual Eagles and Ag concert featuring Woodie and the Longboards, an Eagles tribute band.

The concert is at 7 p.m. at the Carson Valley Community & Senior Center in Gardnerville. Tickets are $25 and are available at the community center and the Carson Valley Arts Council.

Proceeds benefit Welcome All Veterans Everywhere and the Q.O.V. Foundation. New to the event is a dance contest. Doors open at 6 p.m.

Anyone interested in being on a waiting list for this year’s events should contact the chamber at 782-8144. Those interested in next year’s event should email info@carsonvalleynv.org.