Eagles tribute concert to benefit Carson City Kiwanis programs | NevadaAppeal.com

Songs plucked from the musical canon of classic American rock are taking center stage for a cause.

The Kiwanis Club of Carson City is holding its third annual concert fundraiser — this time offering a tribute to the music of The Eagles — on Aug. 26.

The band Heartache Tonight will pay tribute to the group famous for hits like "Hotel California," "Peaceful Easy Feeling" and "Take It Easy."

The event, Kiwanis' biggest annual fundraiser, helps finance the club's many service projects held throughout the year.

Projects typically benefit senior and youth populations and range from trade and scholastic scholarships to donations for Meals on Wheels and other nonprofits.

"We do a lot of things in the community that we spend money on. A big one is back-to-school shopping that we do with children who are impoverished," said Brian Howard, the club's president-elect. "We donate money to other great programs like Advocates to End Domestic Violence and CASA. We sponsor a Boy Scout troop and donate money to Food for Thought."

Recommended Stories For You

Howard said the fundraiser will set the club's budget for the 2017-18 year. Twenty percent of net ticket sales will benefit Holiday with a Hero, an annual shopping spree that pairs underprivileged children with public safety officers.

Also, 20 percent of overall net revenue will go to Kiwanis' three scholarship programs.

"Big areas we're fundraising for is scholarships to help local graduates get to college, whether WNC or technical school, UNR or Harvard for that matter. Just as long as it's benefitting local kids," Howard said.

Additionally, part of the Kiwanis budget helps support the Carson High School Key Club, which teaches students about leadership and volunteerism.

"None of these proceeds will go to people's salaries. All proceeds go to service projects and nonprofits or other events for the next calendar year," Howard said.

Kiwanis' last two benefit concerts were held at Piper's Opera House in Virginia City. The change of venue sprung from the club's desire to include its home turf.

"We really wanted to come home and be able to fundraise here in town. We keep our events local and wanted to have our own community participate in the event," Howard said.

The music will start at 7 and run until 9 p.m. at the Bob Boldrick Theater inside the Carson City Community Center.

Tickets in advance, at http://www.visitcarsoncity.com, are $20 for general admission and $30 for premium seating. VIP seating, which includes one beverage, is $45. Tickets will be sold at the door, but prices will go up by $5 on the week of the event.

To learn more about Kiwanis, which is celebrating its 58th year in Carson City, go to carsoncitykiwanis.org, or join the club at noon Thursdays in the banquet room at Casino Fandango.