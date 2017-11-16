East side Carson City in the dark after power outage

Carry with you the following: tire chains, flashlight, ice scraper, snow shovel, first aid supplies, extra clothes/gloves, blanket, flares and non-perishable food/water

Check the following before you go: Tires, brakes, lights, battery, wipers, defroster, heater and vehicle fluid levels

Use extra caution on bridges and ramps, as they may be icy

Slow down on winter roads — speed limits are based on road and weather conditions

Only travel in winter weather when absolutely necessary, and leave early to provide enough time to safely reach your destination

Remove snow and ice from all vehicle windows, mirrors and lights prior to driving

4,139 current NV Energy customers are without power in Carson City Wednesday night.

The outage, caused by equipment failure started just after 10 p.m. Wednesday night.

NV Energy estimated power would be restored by 1 a.m. Thursday morning.

2,574 customers in the 89701 zip code are impacted; 1,564 customers in the 89706 area are impacted; and 1 customer in the 89703 zip code is currently without power.

A law enforcement officer is currently stationed at the Highway 50 and Fairview Drive stop light by Slotworld to help direct traffic as the light is out there. Fairview from the roundabout north to Highway 50 is currently without power.

NV Energy said the winter storm is producing high winds and that the company has crews ready to respond to any outages. There are 19 current outages at 11:20 a.m. in Northern Nevada with 14,000 customers impacted.

A high wind warning is in effect until Thursday morning, however the National Weather Service in Reno issued a flood warning on top of the high winds. Recommended Stories For You Winds will continue from the southwest 25 to 40 mph with gusts up to 70 mph. Wind prone areas could see 70+ mph gusts. Strong cross winds and travel restrictions are likely to impact high profile vehicles especially along Highway 395/Interstate 580. Localized damage to trees and fences may occur along with possible power outages in Western Nevada Through Thursday, a moderate to strong atmospheric river will bring significant precipitation to the region. This storm will be the first true test of the hydrologic system this season after the extreme conditions last season followed by a hot and dry summer and fall, NWS said. Creeks and streams in the mountains and foothills are expected to rise rapidly and minor flooding is possible tonight into Thursday. Recent burn scars from the past few years will also bring a higher risk for flooding or possible debris flows. Mainstem rivers are also expected to rise significantly, but no flooding is currently forecast. Persons living along small creeks and streams should monitor the latest weather information at weather.gov/reno and be prepared to take action should flooding occur.