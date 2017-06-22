Epic Rides mountain bike raffle extended through Monday | NevadaAppeal.com

Mountain bike enthusiasts will have a few more days to enter the raffle to win a new bike as a fundraiser for Epic Rides.

"With our Off-Road Series ending June 18, we want to round out the season the best way we know how – giving back to our local trail associations," said Zoë Loffreda, marketing manager for Epic Rides. "By extending our Hail The Trail Program, it allows for more riders and trail lovers to get involved after experiencing some top-notch riding at the Carson City Off-Road. We are incredible close to reaching our $30,000 goal, but we need your help!"

Participants will have until 5 p.m. Monday to purchase $4 raffle tickets for the chance to win one of three mountain bikes from Ibis, Salsa and Norco while also supporting trail-building organizations, including Carson City's Muscle Powered.

Hail the Trail is a fundraiser organized by Epic Rides, the company that brings in the annual Carson City Off-Road mountain bike race — one of three in the nation. The deadline was pushed back from Friday until Monday.

Tickets can be purchased at epicrides.com/hailthetrail. All proceeds will be divided evenly between Muscle Powered, the Prescott Mountain Bike Alliance in Prescott, Ariz., and the Colorado Plateau Mountain Bike Association in Grand Junction, Colo. All the organizations maintain existing and build new trails in each of their communities, which host Epic Rides mountain bike races.

"Epic Rides' Hail the Trail fundraiser is a win/win for everyone involved," said Randy Gaa, secretary of Muscle Powered, Carson City's trail-building organization dedicated to creating a more walkable and bikeable community. "People who participate get a chance to win a high-end mountain bike, and trail organizations like Muscle Powered benefit by getting additional resources to help build and maintain the trails in our community."

Three winners will be chosen at random and will receive either a Norco Optic C7.1 or any Ibis Bike, including the brand new Ripley LS, or a Salsa Deadwood 29+, fully equipped with components from SRAM, RockShox, Stan's NoTubes and Maxxis. The bikes with components have a retail value of more than $6,000 each.