‘Eurydice’ play opens Friday in Carson City

The Carson High School theater program's take on a modern adaptation of the classic Orpheus in the underworld myth is opening Friday at the Carson City Community Center.

"Eurydice," a play by Sarah Ruhl, will be shown through Sunday in the Bob Boldrick Theater inside the Carson City Community Center, 351 E. William St.

The play reimagines the classic myth of Orpheus through the eyes of its heroine, Eurydice.

Dying too young on her wedding day, Eurydice must journey to the underworld, where she reunites with her father and struggles to remember her lost love.

"With contemporary characters, ingenious plot twists, and breathtaking visual effects, the play is a fresh look at a timeless love story," a press release said.

Directed by CHS Theatre, Musical Theatre and Dance Director Andie Wilkerson (formerly Andie Anderson), "Eurydice" will feature the talents of more than 30 students working on stage and off.

Recommended Stories For You

Leading the cast are juniors Angela Cirone as Eurydice and Ben Larkin as Orpheus and senior Charlie Moser as Eurydice's father. The production also features an original score composed by senior Carlos Montejano.

Performances are at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday.

Tickets for $10 and $5 for students and seniors will be sold at the door. Cash or checks are accepted.

For information, contact awilkerson@carson.k12.nv.us.