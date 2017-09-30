Event helps Pioneer High students build for the future

The need and value of a career in building trades is a bit clearer for the 12 Pioneer High School students who, on Sept. 28, attended the Construction Career Day Expo at the Reno Events Center with staff from Pioneer High School.

Monica Ward, office specialist, and Danielle Langum, Safe School advocate, recognized the valuable opportunity and provided the exposure to interested students.

Students were able to connect with potential employers and learn about skills and careers in construction, HVAC repair, landscape design, and welding.

During the visit, students participated in several hands-on activities. Some of the day's projects involved building small structures such as birdhouses and they were able to try welding.

Local businesses such as Signature Landscaping, Sierra Nevada Job Corp, Northern Nevada Operating Engineers JAC, Briggs Electric Inc., JOIN, and Plumbers and Pipe Fitters Local 350 were just some of the organizations and companies to provide information to high school students.

Eduardo M., a senior at Pioneer, said, "Going to this was a great experience for me to gain knowledge and understanding of what I want to do in the future."

Donovan A., also a senior, stated, "Attending this Expo was a fun experience and meeting the people from ACE to talk about my future in the welding industry was exciting."

With graduation around the corner in June for the visiting students, local businesses provided useful information and a chance to try meaningful real-world skills in construction.

According to Pioneer staff, this was just that type of experience to inspire success in school and for students to think about life after graduation.