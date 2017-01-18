Eyemart Express opening doors in Carson City | NevadaAppeal.com

Eyemart Express is opening its second Nevada location in Carson City.

The eyewear retailer is opening a store at 4530 S. Carson St. on Jan. 30.

The store offers optometry service, an in-house lab, and one-hour order fulfillment on eye glasses.

“Busy people who work can come in, drop off a prescription, pick out frames and come back an hour later,” said T.J. Perry, local store marketing coordinator in Farmers Branch, Tex.

Among the brands it carries are ED Ellen Degeneres, Via Spiga, and Randy Jackson.

The store offers discounts, including one for educators.

The Carson City location will employ between five to 10 people, Perry said.

Eyemart Express has a Reno store on South Virginia Street.

The retailer launched in 1990 in Appleton, Wis., and now has 162 stores in 34 states and is the 8th largest optical retailer in the country, according to its web site.

The new shop is planning a grand opening in April.

Eyemart Express’ Carson City store hours will be Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.