Faith & Insight: Great is your faithfulness, O God! | NevadaAppeal.com

Many are familiar with the hymn written by Thomas Chisholm in 1925:

"Great is Thy faithfulness," O God my Father,

There is no shadow of turning with Thee;

Thou changest not, Thy compassions, they fail not

As Thou hast been Thou forever wilt be.

"Great is Thy faithfulness!" "Great is Thy faithfulness!"

Morning by morning new mercies I see;

All I have needed Thy hand hath provided —

"Great is Thy faithfulness," Lord, unto me!

I'm particularly mindful and thankful for God's faithfulness in these days. It was 30 years ago on June 7 we held our first service of the Fountainhead Foursquare Church. Our family moved to Carson City from Reno in response to what we perceived as God's directive and will. A new life began.

We now have three decades of serving Jesus and the people of our community, and I can say without any hesitation God has been, and is, absolutely faithful. He's trustworthy, true, steadfast, kind, merciful, unchanging and in every way we try to define "faithful."

God, through the good times and the difficult times, has been faithful!

I lift my voice with the voice of the psalmist and sing …

I will sing of the mercies of the Lord forever; With my mouth will I make known Your faithfulness to all generations. (Psalm 89:1)

God will never fail the people who put their trust in him!

Louis J. Locke is pastor of Fountainhead Foursquare Church, http://www.ffccarson.org.