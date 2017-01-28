Faith & Insight: March for Life advocates for the unborn | NevadaAppeal.com

Friday was the 44th annual March for Life in Washington, D.C. There were many other marches around the country as well. As someone who feels a responsibility to advocate for the vulnerable or disenfranchised, I feel strongly in my pro-life stance. Unborn children are the most discriminated group of people in the world today. From the moment of conception, all unborn babies are human beings with rights, and yet most “civilized” countries allow for abortion and many well past the baby’s development into a viable life.

The Bible teaches us the value of all life. Human life is even given a higher value as we have been created in the image of God. Every human life, born or yet to be born, is a miracle and should be honored. It’s not a new phenomenon children are inconvenient, but being inconvenient doesn’t make them worth less than any other person or take away their most rudimentary right; the right to life.

One of David’s psalms reads: “For you created my inmost being; you knit me together in my mother’s womb.” As Christians we believe God has “knitted us together” in the womb. Our mother’s womb is a sacred place where a child is brought from a single fertilized egg to a complex living human with thoughts and dreams and hopes. A being has the potential to change the world for the better to love, hate and struggle just like you and me.

Since the early 70s there has been almost 60 million abortions in the U.S. alone. That’s a dreadful number of children who were denied life at the most vulnerable stage in our human experience. Taken from what should be the safest place on Earth and then disposed of like some problematic rubbish.

I don’t know what can be done about this holocaust, but we can’t be quiet. I heard some say something to the effect abortion being illegal isn’t the goal; we want abortion to be unthinkable.

We, the Christian church, must stand for the unborn children and educate our children and those around us. We must pray for God to do a work in the hardened hearts of those who perform, organize and fund these abortions. Support local organizations like Life Choices Community Pregnancy Center who helps educate young mothers and teens or national movements like March for Life.

I don’t believe the change will happen in our generation, but if we do our due diligence in educating today’s youth then their generation can make abortion unthinkable.

Capt. Mark Cyr is pastor of The Salvation Army, 661 Colorado St., Carson City, 89701. For information go to carsoncity.salvationarmy.org.