Faith & Insight: Parental wisdom to live by
September 29, 2017
This last June on Father's Day, I brought a message to the congregation I pastor entitled "Father's Day Thoughts." After talking about Bible verses that give us wisdom to help us be good fathers, I asked the congregation for thoughts on fathering grown children. This is when it really got good.
Following are some of their comments:
Tell them you love them, often
Continue to pray for them
Provide guidance and advice, when asked
Always speak the truth
Make opportunity to spend time together
Respect who they are and who they have become
Patience, patience, patience
Live the truth
Be a person of grace, and more grace
Be a "soft place to land"
Listen when talking, turn off TV/phone/etc.
Don't forget to say you are sorry
Continue to walk with and grow in the Lord/Be a living example
Encourage often
Influence unto Christlikeness by example
Be supportive
Be available to help when needed
Love, acceptance and forgiveness
Good advice … life-experience advice. Thank you, congregation, for living it and loving your kids, at all ages.
I pray their thoughts are helpful and encouraging to you.
Louis J. Locke is pastor of Fountainhead Foursquare Church, http://www.ffccarson.org.
