Faith & Insight: Take this year to draw closer to God | NevadaAppeal.com

Can you believe it’s already toward the end of January? How are you doing on those resolutions?

I chuckle as I remember how crowded the local workout areas are those first two weeks of the year. Then it’s back to the same familiar faces. I think it may say something about our willpower. But it also may say something about what’s really important to us.

In Philippians 3 the apostle Paul wrote about things that had been of primary importance in his life: his heritage, his training, his zeal, and his relationship to God’s law. He then says compared to knowing Jesus, all those things are like garbage.

“I want to know Christ — yes, to know the power of his resurrection and participation in his sufferings, becoming like him in his death, and so, somehow, attaining to the resurrection from the dead.”

Now, there’s a resolution I need to make! This year I want to draw closer and closer to my Lord. I believe that’s possible through Bible study, worship, prayer, and fellowship with other believers.

As Paul writes, it will include some pain and difficulty, but it also means eternal life! Will you join me in this resolve?

Bruce Henderson is minister of Airport Road Church of Christ. For more information, go to http://www.carsoncitychurchofchrist.com/.