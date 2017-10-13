Faith & Insight: The Lord directs

There's a couple of kids in one of our programs who are a little higher energy than the others. Do you know kids like that? I was a kid like that. Often when I'm leading a chapel with them, when I start the lesson I'll separate them. They almost always will say, "We didn't do anything wrong to get in trouble." And I will say back, "I know and I want to keep it that way."

They seem to understand. Or at least they don't complain about it anymore. The Bible states "God causes everything to work together for the good of those who love God," (Romans 8:28). I feel often God will direct me out of trouble just like I do those high-energy children.

I've heard it said if "your plans are about to wreck you God will wreck your plans." How many times have I complained about my plans being changed when it could have very well saved me from some catastrophe? Probably more than I want to count.

During the 1989 Loma Prieta earthquake I was on my way home from work driving through Oakland. I had planned, as most every other day, to get on 880 (the Nimitz) freeway, but I had seen the traffic backed up and decided to take a different route. While I really don't remember, I'm sure I was complaining about my delay. Due to the earthquake, the Nimitz freeway collapsed on itself while I was still driving through Oakland. I could've been on that freeway. I should've been on that freeway. Forty-two people lost their lives on the Nimitz that day.

Looking back at it I believe God had prompted me to make that changed route and in doing so saved me. Why he felt I was important enough to save I don't know, but I've learned to accept unexpected change with more patience. We don't always know why our plans change or things don't go our way, but we do know twe have a God who loves us and wants to direct us.

"In a man's heart he plans his way, but the Lord directs his steps," (Proverbs 16:9).

Recommended Stories For You

Captain Mark Cyr is pastor of The Salvation Army, 661 Colorado St. Carson City, NV 89701. For information, go to carsoncitysalarmy.org.