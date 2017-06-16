Faith & Insight: You are his own | NevadaAppeal.com

The classic hymn "In the Garden" by Anne Murray is such a wonderful devotion. Imagine yourself in a garden early in the morning walking with the Lord. Just sharing your thoughts and maybe some of your frustrations. Telling him about your week. Maybe even sharing what your dreams are.

Then Jesus looks at you with warm, loving eyes and tells you, "you are his own." Can there be anything better? Jesus taking you on a walk to share his love for you. Everything else in life would just disappear as you walk with Jesus.

Oh, how I long for this walk with my Savior. To have him look upon me and tell me it's all going to be OK. I should quit worrying about the little things and relax because I'm in his hands. I'm his. Nothing else matters.

We can take that walk today. Jesus is right here with you and with me. He looks at us and tells us how much we mean to him through the word.

We can't just ignore the world around us and every one of us are going to have our frustrations in life, but we need to remember Jesus is with us. He's here and he cares for us. He knows our problems and our failures. He knows where we have been and what we have been through and he loves us. Indeed, he loves us.

Take a moment today to reflect on the love Jesus has for you. Take a walk with the Lord and share your heart with him. He wants to hear from you and he wants you to know "you are his own."

"But God demonstrates his own love for us in this: While we were still sinners, Christ died for us." (Romans 3:8)

Captain Mark Cyr is pastor of The Salvation Army, 661 Colorado St. Carson City, NV 89701. For information, go to carsoncity.salvationarmy.org.